Adam Cole takes on Jake Atlas, while Hook is in action against Aaron Solo and Eddie Kingston and Proud and Powerful meet Daniel Garcia and 2point0 in a trios grudge match. You can catch AEW Rampage at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca.

Adam Cole (w/ Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish) vs. Jake Atlas - Adam Cole remains undefeated in singles competition, but on Friday night he takes on a competitor looking to make his name in AEW at his expense in Jake Atlas. Atlas is a familiar name to those who've followed the indies for the past several years with him working for the likes of Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, Game Changer Wrestling and EVOLVE where he's competed against talent like Effy, Nick Gage and Tony Deppen. Most recently, Atlas is coming off of a two-year run in NXT where he crossed paths with KUSHIDA, Tommaso Ciampa and Tony Nese among others. Atlas made his AEW debut last week on Dark: Elevation with a victory over Serpentico, but Cole represents a big step up in competition. Can Atlas pull off the upset or will Cole's record remain unblemished?

--

Hook vs. Aaron Solo (w/ QT Marshall) - In his short time as an active competitor in AEW, Hook has been incredibly impressive. The former NCAA lacrosse star has finished off both of his matches - against Fuego del Sol and Bear Bronson - with a version of his father Taz's katahajime called "Redrum." His opponent on Friday night could have a unique advantage, though. Like Hook, Aaron Solo had studied under the tutelage of QT Marshall. Marshall has been one of the people responsible for Hook's wrestling training and might have the inside scoop on his strengths and weaknesses, something that could come in handy for Solo. Will Hook make it three in a row or can Solo hand Hook his first loss in AEW?

--

No-disqualification trios match: Eddie Kingston and Proud and Powerful (Santana and Ortiz) vs. "Red Death" Daniel Garcia and 2point0 (Jeff Parker and Matt Lee) - This is the second straight week in which these six men have faced off, but this time, there's a twist. After Matt Lee rolled up Santana with a big handful of tights on last week's Dynamite, Garcia and 2point0 beat down their three opponents following the match until the intervention of the returning Chris Jericho. This time, there will be no disqualification in this match meaning that Kingston, Santana and Ortiz can counter their opponents' shortcuts with ones of their own. And what about Jericho? Twice now, Kingston has let it be known that he's not looking for the Demo God's help, but Santana and Ortiz are members of the Inner Circle. Can Kingston and Jericho come to an understanding or will Garcia and 2point0 use this discord to their advantage?

--

Riho and Ruby Soho vs. AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, DMD and Jamie Hayter (w/ Rebel) - Before they meet in a singles match for the AEW Women's World Championship, current champion Britt Baker takes on former champion Riho in tag action. Riho's partner will be a familiar foe for Baker in Ruby Soho, another former challenger for her title. In September, these four women faced off in a trios match when the team of Riho, Soho and Kris Statlander got the better of Baker, Hayter and Rebel. Will Baker use the match to send a message to her challenger or will Riho keep the pressure on the champion ahead of the title match?