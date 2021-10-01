"The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson continues his feud with The Elite on Friday night's AEW Rampage as he takes on Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks, while the Hardy Family Office's Jack Evans faces Orange Cassidy in a hair vs. hair match. You can catch AEW Rampage at 10pm et/8pm pt streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca.

"The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson vs. Nick Jackson (w/ Matt Jackson) - For the first time in over 12 years, Bryan Danielson will step in the ring with The Elite's Nick Jackson as he looks to earn his first AEW victory. Danielson's only previous encounter with Jackson took place in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla in 2009 as he teamed with Roderick Strong to take on The Young Bucks for the PWG World Tag Team Championship. Ultimately, Danielson's challenge came up short as the Jacksons retained their titles. There won't be anything on the line on Friday night, but the match comes with Danielson's simmering rivalry with The Elite as the backdrop. In his first match in AEW, Danielson wrestled AEW World Champion Kenny Omega to a 30-minute time-limit draw in an instant classic two weeks ago on Dynamite. While "The Cleaner" vows there won't be any rematch for Danielson, perhaps taking it to one of Omega's best friends could change his mind. The match marks only Jackson's second ever singles match in AEW, having previously lost to Rey Fenix in November of 2019. Will Danielson pick up his first victory or will Jackson help The Elite continue to stymie The American Dragon?

Three-way dance: Jade Cargill (w/ "Smart" Mark Sterling) vs. Thunder Rosa vs. "The Native Beast" Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero) - In a match among three women who clearly don't like each other, Jade Cargill faces her stiffest challenge to date in the form of the former AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose and former NWA Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa. These three women have been at odds since before last month's Casino Battle Royale at All Out and have come to blows in recent weeks. While there is a great deal of personal pride at play with this trio, all three women also hold title aspirations and know that a victory against two other top competitors will go a long way to earning at shot at Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, and her AEW Women's World Championship. Which of these three women will pick up a precious win on Friday night?

Lucha de apuestas - Hair vs. hair: "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy vs. Jack Evans (w/ Matt Hardy) - The stakes have been raised in Orange Cassidy's feud with the Hardy Family Office and now his ginger locks are on the line against Jack Evans on Friday night. Of course, Evans's hair is also at stake and it's a prospect he doesn't seem too thrilled about himself. But as always, Matt Hardy continues to pull the strings behind the HFO and a hair vs. hair match is the perfect way for Big Money Matt to embarrass his longtime rival Cassidy. On top of Evans in the ring, Cassidy will have to focus on whatever shenanigans Hardy and his crew will be up to on the outside in a bid to distract Cassidy and cost him his hair. Will Hardy revel in the sight of a newly bald Cassidy or will Evans be forced to face the shears?