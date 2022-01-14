Jurassic Express make their first defence of their AEW World Tag Team Championship on Friday when they take on the Dark Order's John Silver and Alex Reynolds. Plus, Adam Cole meets Trent Beretta and a trios match sees Nyla Rose team up with Penelope Ford and the Bunny to face Kris Statlander, Leyla Hirsch and Red Velvet. ​You can catch AEW Rampage at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca.

AEW World Tag Team Championship match: Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) (c) (w/ Christian Cage) vs. Dark Order (John Silver and Alex Reynolds) - Fresh off of their victory over the Lucha Bros. to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship on the Jan. 5 edition of Dynamite, new champions Jack Perry and Luchasaurus make their first defence against the Dark Order's John Silver and Alex Reynolds. While these teams have met in battle royals in the past, this is the first tag-team match between the two. Teaming together, Silver and Reynolds have won their last 11 matches and have not lost in tag-team competition since dropping a match to Private Party (Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy) in September of 2020. This will be a stiff test for the new champions. Will Jurassic Express pick up the victory or will Dark Order end their reign before it even gets started?

--

Adam Cole (w/ Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly) vs. Trent Beretta (w/ Chuck Taylor, Wheeler YUTA and Orange Cassidy) - The feud between Best Friends and The Superkliq/reDRagon shows no signs of abating and Friday's match between Adam Cole and Trent Beretta will be the latest front in the war. The match will also be Beretta's first singles encounter since returning from his lengthy spell on the sidelines. Cole and Beretta are no strangers to one another and have already met twice in AEW in multi-person matches. For their last singles match, you'd have to go back to March of 2016 when Beretta was victorious over Cole at Pro Wrestling Guerrilla's All-Star Weekend 12. Which man will pick up the victory for his respective faction.

--

Trios match: "The Native Beast" Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero), The Bunny and "The Superbad Girl" Penelope Ford vs. Red Velvet, Kris Statlander and "Legit" Leyla Hirsch - While the trio of Red Velvet, Kris Statlander and Leyla Hirsch will have their hands full with their opposition on Friday, what's going on within their team might be the bigger story. There's been dissention between Statlander and Hirsch over the past several weeks that seemed to begin when Statlander defeated Hirsch in a singles match on the Christmas Night edition of Rampage with Hirsch refusing a handshake after the match. On the Jan. 4 edition of Dark, Statlander, Hirsch and Velvet teamed up to defeat Marina Tucker, Renee Michelle and Sofia Castillo, but the match ended when Statlander appeared to have the match won until Hirsch blind-tagged herself in and picked up the win with a submission. Can Velvet get her partners to coexist or will the trio become easy prey for Rose, Ford and The Bunny?

--

Shawn Spears (w/ Wardlow) vs. Andrew Everett - Ahead of his match on Dynamite against CM Punk, Shawn Spears is in action on Rampage, but this might end up being more than a simple tune-up match against the debuting Andrew Everett. Everett is a well traveled, experienced worker who has spent time in promotions like EVOLVE, PWG and NOAH. A former Impact World Tag Team Champion alongside Trevor Lee (now Cameron Grimes in NXT), Everett has stepped into the ring with the likes of Naomichi Marufuji, Low Ki and Taiji Ishimori and will provide a stiff test for Spears, who cannot afford to look ahead to Wednesday night's match with Punk. Will Spears head into Wednesday with a victory or can Everett pull off the upset?