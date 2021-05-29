After opening with two wins, Canada loses its final two contests of 3x3 tournament

GRAZ, AUSTRIA — Canada dropped its final two games of the men's 3x3 basketball Olympic qualifying tournament Saturday.

The Canadian team of Alex Johnson, Jordan Jensen-Whyte, Kyle Landry and Steve Sir opened the event with wins over Croatia (18-14) and the Netherlands (17-15).

But Canada lost a 21-16 decision Saturday to Latvia before suffering a 19-16 setback to Austria.

The Canadians were seeded 13th in the tournament.

