38m ago
After opening with two wins, Canada loses its final two contests of 3x3 tournament
Canada dropped its final two games of the men's 3x3 basketball Olympic qualifying tournament Saturday.
The Canadian Press
GRAZ, AUSTRIA — Canada dropped its final two games of the men's 3x3 basketball Olympic qualifying tournament Saturday.
The Canadian team of Alex Johnson, Jordan Jensen-Whyte, Kyle Landry and Steve Sir opened the event with wins over Croatia (18-14) and the Netherlands (17-15).
But Canada lost a 21-16 decision Saturday to Latvia before suffering a 19-16 setback to Austria.
The Canadians were seeded 13th in the tournament.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2021.