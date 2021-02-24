After split with 76ers, Raptors take on Heat on TSN

Lewenberg: 'Even in defeat, the Raptors are starting to look like the Raptors again'

After a split with the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers, the Toronto Raptors are back on the court tonight against the Miami Heat.

Watch the Raptors take on the Heat starting at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN4/5, TSN Direct, and streaming on TSN.ca.

The Raptors had their four-game winning streak snapped and fell back to .500 after losing to the 76ers 109-102 Tuesday. Norm Powell and Pascal Siakam led Toronto in the losing effort with 24 and 22 points respectively.

The loss wasn't the only bad news for the Raptors Tuesday, as they were all left out of the all-star reserves announced by the league last night.

Veteran guard Kyle Lowry missed his fourth straight game Tuesday with a thumb injury and his status for tonight is unknown.

While the Heat (14-17) have struggled in the standings this season, one year after winning the Eastern Conference Finals, they are coming in to tonight's game on a three-game winning streak.

The Heat will be led by forwards Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler, who lead the team in scoring averaging 19.6 and 19.1 points per game respectively.

Toronto is currently fifth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 16-16 record. They are one half-game behind the Indiana Pacers for fourth in the standings and one half-game in front of the Boston Celtics, who sit in sixth.

Despite last night's lose the Raptors have been playing well of late. The team is 8-4 in the month of February.