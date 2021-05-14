33m ago
Sens extend Zub on two-year, $5M deal
Defenceman Artem Zub has signed a two-year contract extension with the Ottawa Senators. Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said Friday the deal is worth $5 million, carrying an annual cap hit of $2.5 million.
TSN.ca Staff
How far are the Sens from being a playoff team next season?
Defenceman Artem Zub has signed a two-year contract extension with the Ottawa Senators.
Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said Friday the deal is worth $5 million, carrying an annual cap hit of $2.5 million.
The 25-year-old posted three goals and 14 points in 47 games with the Senators this season, his first in the NHL.
Zub signed with the Senators last year after spending the previous four seasons in the KHL with SKA St. Petersburg.
Signing Zub leaves the Senators with five remaining restricted free agents in Brady Tkachuk, Drake Batherson, Michael Amadio, Victor Mete and Marcus Hogberg. Dorion said Friday however that Hogberg will not receive a qualifying offer.
Derek Stepan, Ryan Dzingel and Artem Anisimov are all scheduled for unrestricted free agency.