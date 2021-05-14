How far are the Sens from being a playoff team next season?

Defenceman Artem Zub has signed a two-year contract extension with the Ottawa Senators.

Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said Friday the deal is worth $5 million, carrying an annual cap hit of $2.5 million.

Pierre Dorion says the #Sens have signed Zub. The deal is a is $2.5 million AAV per-season. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) May 14, 2021

The 25-year-old posted three goals and 14 points in 47 games with the Senators this season, his first in the NHL.

Zub signed with the Senators last year after spending the previous four seasons in the KHL with SKA St. Petersburg.

Artem Zub signs 2 year contract extension with Ottawa Senators! #WeAreGoldStar! pic.twitter.com/k3IPwWDNzL — Dan Milstein-Hockey (@HockeyAgent1) May 14, 2021

Signing Zub leaves the Senators with five remaining restricted free agents in Brady Tkachuk, Drake Batherson, Michael Amadio, Victor Mete and Marcus Hogberg. Dorion said Friday however that Hogberg will not receive a qualifying offer.

Pierre Dorion - We have quality and quantity in our goaltending. Murray didn't have the start to the season he wanted to. We let Hogberg know he won't be back next year. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) May 14, 2021

Derek Stepan, Ryan Dzingel and Artem Anisimov are all scheduled for unrestricted free agency.