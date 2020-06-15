The agent for Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott confirmed that his client has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report that "several" members of the Cowboys and Houston Texans have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The Cowboys told Rapoport in a statement that, "Due to federal and local privacy laws, we are unable to provide information regarding the personal health of any of our employees."

Rocky Arceneaux, Elliott's agent, tells Rapoport that the 24-year-old Elliott is feeling good.

The OSU product becomes the third known NFL player to test positive for COVID-19 following Los Angeles Rams centre Brian Miller and Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller. Both have since recovered.

