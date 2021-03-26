Days after Gareth Bale announced that he planned on returning to Real Madrid once his season-long loan with former club Tottenham Hotspur expires in the September, but his agent, Jonathan Barnett, says it's "too early" to make any kind of decision on the future.

"There's no timescale," Barnett said to BBC Wales. "He is just concentrating on now."

Bale, 31, is currently on international duty with Wales. He's appeared 25 times for Spurs this term across all competitions, scoring 10 goals, including 10 in the league.

He joined Real from Spurs in 2013 in what was then a world-record £85.1 million transfer. After initially starring at Spurs, his usage grew sparser over the years due, at least in part, to an apparent rift with manager Zinedine Zidane. Though Real won the La Liga title last season, Bale made just 16 league appearances.

Bale's current contract expires at the end of the 2022 season.

He played 84 minutes in Wales' 3-1 World Cup qualifying loss to Belgium on Wednesday.