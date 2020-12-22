While he claims there has been no shortage of interest in his client, Zdeno Chara's agent, Matt Keator, said Monday the 43-year-old defenceman is only focusing on a return to the Boston Bruins at the moment.

Chara, a veteran of 22 NHL seasons, is currently an unrestricted free agent after his latest one-year contract with the Bruins expired.

"I’ve had 20-plus teams reach out to me, but his focus right now is to talk to Boston," Keator told TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun. "He still has the option to retire. But he seems very interested in playing if it’s the right fit.’’

Chara’s agent Matt Keator says he expects to have talks with Boston the next few days:

``I’ve had 20-plus teams reach out to me, but his focus right now is to talk to Boston. ... He still has the option to retire. But he seems very interested in playing if it’s the right fit.’’ — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 21, 2020

Chara has played for the Bruins since signing with them in 2006 as a free agent and has captained the team for all his 14 seasons of his tenure. He signed one-year deals to remain with the Bruins in both 2018 and 2019.

Last season, the veteran defenceman averaged 21:01 of ice time and registered five goals and 14 points in 68 games. In 1,553 career NHL games, the Slovakia native has 205 goals and 656 points split between the New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators and Bruins.

He captained the Bruins to the Stanley Cup in 2011 and took home the James Norris Memorial Trophy as best defenceman in 2009. He is a six-time All-Star.

The 2020-21 NHL season is set to begin on January 13.