Jason Pominville is looking to extend his NHL career to a 16th season this fall, but the 36-year-old told The Athletic he won't sign just anywhere to do so.

His agent, Normand Dupont, believes one team Pominville would be open to joining, though, is the Montreal Canadiens.

“I think Montreal, since losing Andrew Shaw, really hasn’t replaced him,” Dupont said. “Obviously, Jason would listen carefully [to an offer].”

Pominville, who spent the past two seasons in Buffalo and has played a total of 11 years in a Sabres uniform, told The Athletic a return to the Sabres "would be ideal." He added that Sabres general manager Jason Botterill told him July 1 that he'd let him know if the team ruled out having him back for a 12th season.

The Repentigny, Que., native scored 16 goals and posted 31 points in 73 games last season and noted that he's far from alone in being a veteran without a contract.

“There are quite a few players in my situation, they’re not sure if they’re going to play, or if they do they’re not sure where they want to go,” Pominville said. “I think [defenceman] Ron Hainsey was one of the only 35-and-over guys who signed right away.

“As for me, we’ll see. I’m staying in shape, but I’m not going to just jump into any situation. I do it because I love it, and because I know I still can play, but it’s going to have to be the right fit.”

Pominville sits 16th in games played among active players with 1,060 NHL contests under his belt. Patrick Marleau and Joe Thornton, who are Nos. 1 and 2 respectively on that list, also remain unsigned this summer, along with defenceman Dion Phaneuf, who sits one spot behind Pominville.