Jesse Puljujarvi's future with the Edmonton Oilers remains unclear and his agent, Markus Lehto, said changes at general manager and head coach have done little to sway the 21-year-old.

Puljujarvi was qualified as a restricted free agent this summer, but Lehto told Finland's Ilta-Sanomat Urheilu that his client may not be a fit in Edmonton.

“Although the Oilers have a new well-respected GM and a new coach the team is still pretty much the same," Lehto said, as translated by the Edmonton Journal. "Sometimes a player and a team are not a fit. This seems to be the case here. Nothing radical about it.”

Since being drafted fourth overall in 2016 by the Oilers, Puljujarvi has struggled to carve out a permanent role on the NHL roster. His most recent season ended with surgery on both hips in early March. He had four goals and nine points in 46 games before going under the knife. In 139 NHL games, he has 17 goals and 37 points.

Lehto said last month he believed Puljujarvi was in need of a fresh start.

"It doesn't make sense to go back where we were last season, it's not good for either side," Lehto told Finnish reporter Tommi Seppala. "Discussions about parting ways have been going on for weeks already. Jesse needs a fresh start and it's nothing against the Oilers."

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported earlier this off-season that Puljujarvi has made it clear to the Oilers he wants to be traded and added that the team is willing to accommodate but won't give him away and intend on being patient to find the right fit.