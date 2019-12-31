Agent Allan Walsh was not impressed by the Calgary Flames making his client Michael Frolik a healthy scratch for Saturday's loss to the Vancouver Canucks.

Walsh took to Twitter on Sunday to question the decision-making of Flames head coach Bill Peters.

"Many people in Calgary have been reaching out asking why Michael Frolik is a healthy scratch," Walsh wrote. "Keeping one of the teams most efficient and versatile forwards in the stands marginalizes and devalues a great team player. Head coach’s attempt to run a good player out of town?"

Michael Frolik consistently ranks #1 among players in fitness testing results year after year at Calgary Flames training camp. https://t.co/IZ3x0XFPzN — Allan Walsh (@walsha) December 31, 2018

Walsh added that Frolik "consistently ranks #1 among players in fitness testing results year after year at Calgary Flames training camp."

Frolik returned from a 15-game absence due to an ankle injury on Dec. 22 and went without a point in two games before sitting out Saturday's contest. He has seven goals and a plus-3 rating in seven games this season. He is averaging 11:54 of ice time on the year, though he came in under that mark in each of his past two games since the injury.

The 30-year-old also served as a healthy scratch for one game in October after being relegated to the fourth line early in the season, though he took the decision in stride.

“It’s been a couple years, for sure,” Frolik said of being a healthy scratch two months ago. “It sucks. It’s not easy. But you just have to try and do things you can control and work hard and try to go out there and do something good.

“After the St. Louis game, I kind of expected that I wouldn’t be in the lineup. Obviously I took two penalties there and they scored. I kind of expected something was going to happen and it did.”

The Flames will return to the ice Monday against the San Jose Sharks and it's unclear if Frolik will return to the lineup for that contest.