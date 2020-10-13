Extension talks between the Montreal Canadiens and forward Brendan Gallagher have broken off, Gallagher's agent Gerry Johannson told TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Gallagher, who had 22 goals and 43 points in 59 games this past season, is entering the last of a six-year, $22.5 million contract signed with the Canadiens in 2014.

Gerry Johannson, agent for Brendan Gallagher, says contract talks have broken off with the Habs.

Although Gallagher still has a another year on his deal so time for this to iron itself out. But talks have obviously not gone great so far. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 13, 2020

The 28-year-old is currently recovering from a broken jaw sustained during the Return to Play, in which he had one goal and four points in nine games.

A fifth-round draft pick of the Canadiens in 2010, Gallagher topped the 30-goal mark in each of the previous two seasons before this year.

The Canadiens have $24.9 million in projected cap space for next summer - with 13 players under contract - after signing Jeff Petry, Joel Edmundson, Josh Anderson and Tyler Toffoli to new contracts this off-season.