Kyle Clifford's stay with the Toronto Maple Leafs could extend past this season.

Clifford's agent, Todd Reynolds, told the Toronto Sun this week that there's mutual interest between the two sides in reaching an extension.

“Kyle has really liked it and enjoyed it so far,” Reynolds said. “It’s something we would be interested in and it’s something that the Leafs are interested in.”

Clifford was acquired by the Maple Leafs in February along with goaltender Jack Campbell from the Los Angeles Kings for forward Trevor Moore, a 2020 third-round pick and a conditional 2021 third-round pick.

The 29-year-old winger has one goal and three points in 16 games, bringing his season total to seven goals and 17 points in 69 games. He posted a career-high 11 goals and 21 points with the Kings last season.

He is currently playing out the final season of a five-year, $8 million contract signed with the Kings in 2015 and carries a $800,000 cap hit for the Leafs this season, with the Kings retaining 50 per cent of his salary. As part of the conditions on the 2021 draft pick in last month's trade, the selection will upgrade to a second-round pick if Clifford re-signs with the Leafs, or if Campbell wins six or more games with the Leafs reaching the postseason. Campbell has three wins since joining the team.