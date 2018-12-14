Troy Tulowitzki may have a new home soon.

According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Tulowitzki’s agent, Paul Cohen, said they are narrowing his field of suitors on Friday.

Troy Tulowitzki’s agent, Paul Cohen, tells me they are narrowing the field of suitors tomorrow. They have not heard from the A’s, Tulo’s favorite childhood team and one he expressed interest in playing for. Right now, six teams are in the running. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) December 14, 2018

As of late Thursday, six teams were in the running but not Tulowitzki’s hometown Oakland Athletics. Earlier in the week, Cohen told Slusser than Tulowitzki could have interest in joining the club he used to root for growing up in nearby Sunnyvale, Calif. He also played his college ball at Long Beach State.

Cohen said Tulowitzki would be willing to switch positions on a new team, changing his tone from his time in Toronto where multiple reports indicated he was steadfast on playing shortstop. Tulowitzki even went as far to say that he would consider retirement if he was told to change positons.

The 34-year-old was released by the Blue Jays earlier this week after playing parts of three seasons with the club. General manager Ross Atkins confirmed that the club will eat the remaining $38 million left on Tulowtizki’s contract, meaning he would be free to sign with any club for somewhere in the neighbourhood of $600,000. Given the low-risk nature of a potential signing and Tulowitzki's track-record, interest in the five-time All-Star at the winter meetings is reportedly high.

“Troy is committed to continue playing,” Atkins said. “We’ll be pulling for him. I think a lot of Troy. We think a lot of Troy. He was, obviously, a very influential piece in 2015 and got to see it first hand in 2016, and things just haven’t transpired the way he wished, so now, taking stock with where we are, we’ve made this difficult decision and will be 100 per cent pulling for his success moving forward.”

He missed all of 2018 after undergoing surgery on both his feet and appeared in just 66 games the previous season. He has not appeared in a big league game since July 28, 2017.

He is a career .290 hitter with 224 home runs and an OPS of .856 over 12 MLB seasons.