Miller: Don't think anybody wants to play into summer, but you have to be able to adjust

It appears Nikita Tryamkin could be headed back to the Vancouver Canucks after a three-year stint in the KHL.

Tryamkin's agent, Todd Diamond, told Ben Kuzma of the Vancouver Province that he has been in communication with Canucks general manager Jim Benning and believes the 25-year-old defenceman is ready to return to North America.

“His game and his style are more suited for the NHL than the KHL,” Diamond said. “I believe it will be an easy transition. And having been there before, he kind of knows what to expect. He knows what’s going to be demanded of the coaching and training staff and he’s committed.

“He never lost hope. He’s got a lot of pride and always wanted to come back. And this is probably the right time because you want this unit (roster) to grow together.”

Diamond added, however, that the two sides will likely have to wait to reach a deal until the fate of the current season is decided and next year's salary cap is set.

“Things are obviously stuck because of the uncertainty of the near future and what affect it’s going to have on the numbers,” Diamond said. “We have to see what the cap is going to look like and if we can march this thing forward, or if we can’t.”

A third-round pick of the Canucks in 2014, Tryamkin first joined the team once the KHL season concluded in 2015 and posted one goal and two points in 13 games. He appeared in 66 games the following season, posting two goals and nine points before electing to return to the KHL after missing the playoffs under then-head coach Willie Desjardins.

Diamond said he believes Tryamkin could thrive under current head coach Travis Green and contribute to the Canucks, who were tied with the Nashville Predators for the final wild-card spot when the season was paused on March 12.

“It’s a world of difference,” said Diamond. “The coach [Green] is demanding but fair and is doing a good job and can work with young players, and same with the defensive coach [Doug Baumgartner]. It’s night and day from where it was at that time.

“The organization was chasing its tail and now I think with the players they’ve drafted, it’s a completely different roster built on talent and speed and a modern NHL game.

“We all know he (Tryamkin) is not Quinn Hughes, but he does have a skill set for a man his size. He can handle the puck and he’s pretty mobile.”

Tryamkin finished the KHL season with two goals and 11 points in 58 games with Yekaterinburg Automobilist this season, adding two assists in five playoff games. He had a career-high nine goals and 25 points in 51 games upon returning to the KHL in 2017-18.