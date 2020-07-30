Ferraro excited by the unpredictability of NHL's return

The American Hockey League announced on Thursday that the 2020-21 regular season will begin on December 4.

The AHL paused its 2019-20 schedule on March 12 and cancelled the season two months later because of the COVID-19 pandemic..

The start date for next season was approved by the league’s Board of Governors during its 2020 Annual Meeting held Thursday via conference call.

The AHL added that it will continue to work with its teams to monitor developments and local guidelines in all 31 league cities. Further details regarding the 2020-21 American Hockey League schedule are still to be determined.

The AHL is made up of 31 franchises either owned by or affiliated with NHL clubs.

There are four teams based in Canada — the Laval Rocket, Belleville Senators, Toronto Marlies and Manitoba Moose.

More to follow.