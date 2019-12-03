Former NHL player Akim Aliu met with the league at its Toronto offices on Tuesday and believes that positive things will come out of his incident with now-former Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters.

"I want to thank everyone for their support, it obviously means a lot to me," he told reporters in a statement after the meeting. "It's been a tough week, but we had some great discussions with Gary (Bettman) and Bill (Daly).

"They couldn’t have been kinder and receptive to the message we're trying to bring. I think there is some big change coming. It's long overdue, and I'm excited to see it come to fruition."

Met with NHL. Hoping for big change. Thanks everyone for the support. #TimeToDream — Akim Aliu (@Dreamer_Aliu78) December 3, 2019

It was Aliu's first statement since last Thursday when he reacted to Peters' letter of apology to the Flames organization, saying he found it to be, "misleading, insincere and concerning."

Aliu tweeted last week that Peters directed racial slurs towards him when both were with the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs - the Chicago Blackhawks' top farm team - in 2009-10.

The Flames announced last week that the team accepted Peters' letter of resignation.

The NHL also made a statement after their meeting with Aliu on Tuesday, saying, "We are pleased to have met with Akim Aliu today and had a productive and candid conversation. Today's discussion is part of a broader, thorough review and process that the league is undertaking.

"We share a mutual objective: ensuring that hockey is an open and inclusive sport at all levels. The League will have no further comment after the Board of Governors meeting next Monday and Tuesday."

More to follow.