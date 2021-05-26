EDMONTON — Alberta's premier is expressing hope for full capacity crowds at CFL games this summer.

Jason Kenney says the Edmonton Football Team and Calgary Stampeders could sell as many seats as possible in their outdoor stadiums if certain targets are met under the province's reopening plan. The province's plan calls for all restrictions to be lifted two weeks after 70 per cent of Albertans aged 12 or over have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The five other provinces with CFL teams have not yet specified when full capacity crowds will be allowed to return.

The CFL is aiming to start its 2021 season on Aug. 5, delaying the start from June because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The CFL cancelled its 2020 season.

The league still has many hurdles to clear to get off the ground, including having return-to-play protocols approved by all six provinces and the Public Health Agency of Canada.

The CFL is a gate-driven league and doesn't enjoy nearly the same revenue from television as other North American pro leagues, which have played with limited or no crowds.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2021.