Daly on potential 'hub' cities: 'We would certainly like to have a city in Canada'

In a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney asked the federal government to exempt NHL players and personnel from the country's travel protocol to facilitate Edmonton's bid to be a hub city in the NHL's potential return to play.

Kenney outlined Edmonton's case as a hub in his letter to Trudeau before writing, "This is why Alberta is eager to work with the Government of Canada to facilitate the NHL playoffs taking place in Edmonton. On May 22, 2020, the Government of the United States, through Acting Homeland Security Secretary Wolf, allowed for an exemption that enabled the entry of certain foreign professional athletes, their staff, and league leadership into the United States. Such an exemption from the Canadian government would be necessary to enable the OEG bid to play host to the NHL playoffs. The Government of Alberta believes there are effective strategies in place to mitigate any risk for our province if such an exemption was granted."

Edmonton is one of the 10 cities NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said is under consideration to be one of two hub cities for the league's potential return. However, current laws say any person entering Canada must self-isolate for 14 days, something Bettman said would be an issue for Edmonton's bid.

Alberta's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, also wrote a letter to Bettman, outlining her support for Edmonton's bid to be a hub city and the guidelines that would be in place for NHL personnel if Edmonton were to be chosen by the league.

"I am confident in the capabilities of our public health system and health care capacity to address any arising need," Hinshaw wrote. "I'm proud of the resilience Albertans have shown through the pandemic response and this will be well represented by our teams in the agree upon format."

The NHL said it will wait another 3-4 weeks before announcing the hub cities.