Alberta's Tanner (The Bulldozer) Boser will face former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei (The Pit Bull) Arlovski on Nov. 7.

UFC officials confirmed the matchup, saying a location will be announced at a later date.

Boser (19-6-1) is currently ranked 15th among UFC heavyweight contenders after winning three of his four UFC bouts including his last two outings.

It will mark the 51st pro fight for the 41-year-old Arlovski (29-19-0 with two no contests), who made his UFC debut at UFC 28 in 2000. He has fought 32 times in the UFC, over two stints, with an 18-13 record with one no contest.

Arlovski defeated Tim Sylvia for the UFC interim championship in 2005. He eventually lost the undisputed title the next year to Sylvia. Arlovski won a decision over Philipe (Monstro) Lins last time out in May but is 2-4-0 with one no contest in his last seven UFC outings.

Boser, a native of Bonnyville, Alta., who fights out of Edmonton, also holds a win over Lins. He stopped Raphael Pessoa last time out in July.

The UFC also announced that Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson (8-4-0) will face Brazil's Poliana Botelho Lopes (8-2-0) on Oct. 17 in Abu Dhabi.

Robertson, a native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who fights out of Coconut Creek, Fla., is 5-2-0 in the UFC and has won three of her last four including a submission victory over Cortney Casey last time out in June.

The main event Oct. 17 sees Brian Ortega, ranked second among featherweight contenders against No. 4 Chan Sung Jung, better known as The Korean Zombie.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2020