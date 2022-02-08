The Restriction Exemption Program in Alberta will end, effective Tuesday night, according to TSN's Salim Valji. This means that as of midnight on Feb. 8, fans do not need to show proof of vaccination to enter any venue in Alberta.

This would apply to the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary and Rogers Place in Edmonton. However, municipalities in Alberta have to the option to implement their own set of public health restrictions in place of the ones put in place by the province.

Food and beverage service will be allowed for fans at venues.

Capacity limits remain at all venues until March 1.

The Flames have eight home games remaining in February, while the Oilers have five home games remaining on their February schedule.