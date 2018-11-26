Formula E driver Alex Albon has split from Nissan e.dams, which could pave the way for him to make the jump to Formula One team Toro Rosso according to TSN's Tim Hauraney.

Breaking: Formula E driver Alex Albon has split from Nissan e.Dams. Expecting an announcement of his signing with #F1 team Toro Rosso soon. Hartley would lose his ride with the team if Albon does sign with the team. — Tim Hauraney (@timhauraney) November 26, 2018

If Albon does join Toro Rosso, it would likely unseat New Zealander Brendon Hartley after he finished with just four points this season. His total was second last on the grid behind Williams' Sergey Sirotkin's total of one. Toro Rosso closed out the F1 campaign in ninth place with with 33 points.

According to Formula E, Albon's replacement at Nissan e.Dams will be announced on Friday,