How much of a shot will Manoah get in the majors this season?

Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah made his big league debut Thursday at Yankee Stadium and has turned in three scoreless innings with one hit and one walk.

After walking D.J. LeMahieu on four pitches to begin his MLB career, Manoah struck out Rougned Odor with a changeup down and away. Next up was Aaron Judge, who Manoah blew away with a fastball for his second strikeout in a row. He then got Gleyber Torres to fly out to centre field to end the frame and turn in his first scoreless big league inning.

In the second, Manoah punched out Mike Ford for his third strikeout and got Clint Frazier to fly out to centre. After Miguel Andujar shot one back up the middle for the first Yankees' hit, Brett Gardner hit a weak ground ball to second to end the inning.

Manoah went three-up three-down in the third inning, getting Kyle Higashioka to pop out to lead things off and striking out D.J. LeMahieu and Rougned Odor to give him five on the day.

Manoah is ranked as the No. 5 prospect in Toronto's system by MLB.com and was given the No. 8 spot on TSN's Top 50 Blue Jays Prospects list published earlier this year.

The Blue Jays head to Cleveland after wrapping up their doubleheader with the Yankees Thursday evening.