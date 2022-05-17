Spezza yet to make a decision on his future but says 'this is the only place I'll play'

Aleksander Barkov, Elias Lindholm and Patrice Bergeron were named as finalists for the 2021-22 Frank J. Selke Trophy on Tuesday, awarded annually “to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game."

Voting was conducted by local chapters of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. The winners of the 2022 NHL awards and will be unveiled during the Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Finals.

Barkov led all forwards on the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers in average ice time per game (20:18) and ranked fourth among NHL forwards at plus-36. The 2020-21 Selke winner also won a career-best 57 per cent of his face-offs this season.

Bergeron, the Selke winner in 2014 and 2015, is a finalist for the 11th straight season and was near the top of the NHL in many face-off and puck possession categories.

Lindholm was a plus-61 for the Flames -- tops in the league behind linemate Johnny Gaudreau (plus-64) -- while playing in all 82 games. He also led Calgary forwards in blocked shots (52), takeaways (55, tied for first) and ice time per game (19:57).