The Chicago Bulls will be without guard Alex Caruso for Wednesday's crucial Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks due to concussion protocol, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Caruso, 28, left the Bull's 119-95 Game 4 los with 1:44 remaining in the second quarter after taking an inadvertent elbow to the face from Bucks' guard Jevon Carter. Caruso was fell to the floor and was bleeding from his nose following the elbow. He was immediately removed from the game.

Caruso contributed four rebounds, four assists, a steal, and two blocks and 17 minutes before sustaining the injury.



"It wasn't really necessarily a flagrant play at all," Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said after the game. "[Caruso] just got caught up in a screen there going for the ball and he got hit pretty good. It was right in front of our bench. He was trying to come back in, but once he started bleeding they wanted to bring him back and get the bleeding to stop. And then, I think, once they started looking into him, there was enough of a concern that maybe he has a concussion."

Caruso has averaged 6.3 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game in the first-round series. The Bulls trail the Bucks 3-1 and look to stave off elimination tonight in Milwaukee.

The Bulls will also be without guard Zach LaVine, who is expected to miss the game after being placed in the leagues COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday.