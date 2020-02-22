BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Alex Formenton scored at 2:01 of overtime as the Belleville Senators edged the Manitoba Moose 5-4 on Saturday in American Hockey League play.

Belleville forward Rudolfs Balcers forced extra time when he tied the game with 34 seconds to go in regulation.

Darren Archibald, Parker Kelly and Jordan Szwarz also scored for the Senators (35-16-5).

Filip Gustavsson made 20 saves for Belleville.

Kristian Reichel had a pair of goals while Ryan White and Logan Stanley tacked on the others for the Moose (24-33-0), who got 37 saves from Mikhail Berdin.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2020.