Tampa Bay Lightning forward Alex Killorn will be a game-time decision for Monday's Stanley Cup Final Game 4, head coach Jon Cooper told reporters.

He added the veteran forward is inching closer to a return but cannot promise he will play Monday night as the Bolts look to clinch the Stanley Cup, leading the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in the series.

Killorn has been hampered by a lower-body injury he suffered in Game 1, blocking a shot from the Canadiens' Jeff Petry with his left ankle. Killorn played just one shift following the injury.

The 31-year-old Killorn, who has spent all nine of his seasons in the NHL with the Lightning, has recorded eight goals and nine assists this postseason.