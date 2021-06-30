The Tampa Bay Lightning will be without forward Alex Killorn in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals according to head coach Jon Cooper.

Killorn was not at Tampa's optional skate Wednesday morning and Cooper told reporters on Tuesday Killorn's status for Game 2 was up in the air because of a lower-body injury.

Killorn is still considered day-to-day. Cooper said he will wait until Wednesday night to decide whether a forward will replace Killorn or if the Lightning will go with an 11-7 look.

Killorn blocked a Jeff Petry shot with his left ankle in the second period of Monday's Game 1 and played just one shift in the third period. Cooper did not have an update on Killorn after the game, which the Bolts went on to win 5-1 to take a 1-0 Stanley Cup series lead.

The Halifax native has eight goals and nine assists for 17 points in 19 games for the Lightning so far these playoffs. He posted 15 goals and 18 assists in 56 games during the regular season.