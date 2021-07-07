A large number of players took the ice Wednesday for the Tampa Bay Lightening's optional morning skate, but Alex Killorn wasn't one of them.

Killorn has been hampered by a lower-body injury he suffered in Game 1, blocking a shot from the Canadiens' Jeff Petry with his left ankle. Killorn played just one shift following the injury.

The 31-year-old, who has spent all nine of his seasons in the NHL with the Lightning, has recorded eight goals and nine assists this postseason.