5m ago
No Killorn at Bolts' morning skate
A large number of players took the ice Wednesday for the Tampa Bay Lightening's optional morning skate, but Alex Killorn wasn't one of them.
TSN.ca Staff
Pivotal penalty kill helps Habs keep their season alive
A large number of players took the ice Wednesday for the Tampa Bay Lightening's optional morning skate, but Alex Killorn wasn't one of them.
Killorn has been hampered by a lower-body injury he suffered in Game 1, blocking a shot from the Canadiens' Jeff Petry with his left ankle. Killorn played just one shift following the injury.
The 31-year-old, who has spent all nine of his seasons in the NHL with the Lightning, has recorded eight goals and nine assists this postseason.