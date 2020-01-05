Alex Lyon backstops Phantoms to win over Marlies

TORONTO — Alex Lyon stopped 25 shots as the Lehigh Valley Phantoms doubled up the Toronto Marlies 4-2 on Sunday in American Hockey League action.

Gerry Fitzgerald, Pascal Laberge, Connor Bunnaman and Morgan Frost supplied the offence for the Phantoms (13-18-5).

Timothy Liljegren and Giovanni Fiore scored for the Marlies (20-12-3).

Joseph Woll turned away 31-of-34 shots for Toronto, AHL affiliate of the Maple Leafs.

Both teams went 0 for 2 on the power play.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2020.