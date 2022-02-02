The Washington Capitals placed captain Alex Ovechkin in the NHL's COVID protocol on Wednesday.

As a result, Ovechkin will miss Wednesday's game against the Edmonton Oilers and will not participate in the NHL's All-Star Game this weekend.

Oveckin, 36, has 29 goals and 58 points through 46 games this season.