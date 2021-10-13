Ovechkin passes Dionne for fifth in all-time NHL goals with No. 732

Alex Ovechkin scored twice against the New York Rangers on Wednesday to pass Hockey Hall of Famer Marcel Dionne and move into the Top 5 all-time with 732 career NHL regular season goals.

Alex Ovechkin scores his second goal of the game and the 732nd goal of his career, passing Marcel Dionne for the fifth-most goals in NHL history. pic.twitter.com/DB69EbxHoM — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) October 14, 2021

Ovechkin, who has played his entire career with the Washington Capitals, achieved the milestone in 1,198 career games, while Dionne played in 1,348 games for the Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings and New York Rangers.

The 36-year-old now sits nine goals behind Hall of Famer Brett Hull for fourth on the all-time list.