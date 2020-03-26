Stanley Cup champion Alex Pietrangelo joined TSN 1050's First Up this morning to discuss the NHL season pause due to COVID-19, when play might resume, and how he is staying active.

"The problem right now with us is that nobody knows what the timeline is." Pietrangelo told Michael Landsberg and Carlo Colaiacovo, "For me it's just killing time and trying to stay in somewhat shape."

When asked what he thought the best option would be when all is said and done, Pietrangelo said, "There's been a lot of discussion on both sides, within our own groups, teams and Players Association​."

"None of this can really gain any traction until we know and have a better idea of where this thing is going." Adding, "We can come up with all of these ideas and think one idea is better than the other, but for all we know we could get shutdown and quarantined for another two months."

"We're just going by the timelines we've been given and if we want this thing to stop we have to respect it, I think it's in the best interest for the players, families and fans that we're just doing what's right for everybody and keep everyone healthy."

Despite being separated from his teammates and other members of the PA, the 30-year-old points out that players are bringing ideas forward. "A lot of guys are really involved, have different opinions, different ways to try and fix this, if we do go back, and when we do go back." The two-time all-star said, "But... logistically that's not exactly the easiest thing to decide when it comes to when we're going to play again."

One idea that has been thrown around has been hockey in late July and possibly August, the guys on First Up asked Pietrangelo his thoughts about that, "There's a lot to consider." He said, "The thing I look at is one, next season, two, the schedule for the playoffs and regular season, and three, the league still needs to have a draft and free agency."

"It's obviously a difficult thing for a player if he has to do that in a lot shorter period of time as opposed to July 1. There's a lot of things that need to work out and both sides have really smart people leading the way and involved."

Pietrangelo pointed out that in a few weeks motivation might hit a low and make training harder, however he said, "I think we're all just trying to maintain what we can until someone tells us to stop... until someone tells us that we can't play, we're entertaining anything possible."