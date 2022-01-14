The Edmonton Oilers have placed goaltender Alex Stalock on waivers, it was announced Friday.

🔁 #Oilers roster move 🔁



Goaltender Alex Stalock has been placed on waivers.#LetsGoOilers — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 14, 2022

The Athletic's Michael Russo reported earlier in the week that Stalock, who has not yet played this season because of a heart condition, was cleared by his own doctor. He was set to travel to Bakersfield, Calif., -- the home of Edmonton's AHL affiliate -- and take a physical. Russo added that if he passed his physical, he would need to be placed on waivers to continue his NHL comeback.

Hearing ex #mnwild goalie Alex Stalock, who has missed this season with a heart condition, has been cleared by his own docs & is heading to Bakersfield to begin comeback with the #Oilers



If he passes physical, he’ll need waivers; if body holds up, they’ll figure out next steps — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) January 11, 2022

Stalock, 34, is a veteran of nine NHL seasons split between the San Jose Sharks and his hometown Minnesota Wild. His last NHL season came in 2019-20 as a member of the Wild, posting a 2.67 goals-against average and .910 save percentage in 38 games.

The St. Paul, Minn., native was selected in the fourth round (No. 112 overall) of the 2005 NHL Draft by the Sharks.

Meanwhile, the Oilers plan to start Mikko Koskinen Saturday at home against the Edmonton Oilers after it was announced on Thursday that goalie Mike Smith will miss one to two weeks with a thumb injury.