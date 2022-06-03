Zverev forced to retire in second set after ankle injury in Roland-Garros semi-final

Rafael Nadal has advanced to the French Open final after Alexander Zverev fell during a point, injured his right ankle and stopped playing.

A little more than 3 hours into the match, Zverev was running to his right to chase a ball when he tumbled. His black outfit was covered in rust-colored clay and he immediately grabbed his lower right leg, screaming in pain.

A trainer came out to attend to him, and Nadal walked around the net to check on Zverev, too. Zverev was taken off the court in a wheelchair.

Several minutes later, he came back out using crutches and said he needed to retire from the match.

Nadal won the first set 7-6 (8). The second set was also headed to a tiebreaker when Zverev went down.