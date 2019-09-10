TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Alexandre Texier scored his second goal of the night in overtime as the Columbus Blue Jackets edged the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 on Tuesday in the third-place game at the NHL Prospects Tournament.

Nikita Korostelev, Jakob Lilja and Eric Hjorth also scored for Columbus, which finished the four-game tournament with two regulation wins, an overtime win and one loss.

The Blue Jackets held a 4-1 lead in the third period before a Maple Leafs rally forced overtime, which Texier won with his second OT goal of the event.

Matt Bradley scored with three seconds left in the third period to force overtime for the Maple Leafs. Trey Bradley, Marc-Antoine Pepin and James Hamblin also scored.