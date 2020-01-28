1h ago
Lafreniere gets 3-game suspension from QMJHL
The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League suspended Rimouski Oceanic forward Alexis Lafrenière for three games on Tuesday for delivering a head shot on forward Thomas Caron of the Quebec Remparts.
TSN.ca Staff
The incident occurred in Sunday's game between both teams - a 4-2 Quebec win over the Rimouski - just six seconds into the third period.
Caron remained on the ice for a few moments before leaving for the dressing room on his own.
Lafrenière received a five-minute major and a game misconduct for the infraction.
The 18-year-old, who is projected to go first overall in the NHL Draft in June, has 24 goals and 84 points in 39 games this season.