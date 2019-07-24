Highly-touted 2020 NHL Draft prospect Alexis Lafreniere will be one of two returning players at next week's Canadian national junior hockey team summer development camp for the annual World Junior Summer Showcase.

Thirty-eight players will be at the camp, which runs July 27 to Aug. 4 in Plymouth, Mich. The camp includes two games against the United States and one each against Finland and Sweden. TSN's coverage begins on Wednesday, July 31 with live coverage of three of Canada's games.

Defencemen Noah Dobson, Jared McIsaac and Ty Smith and forward Barrett Hayton are returning players invited, but unable to participate. Forward Joe Veleno joins Lafreniere as the only two returning players in attendance.

Of the 38 players at camp, 26 were selected at the 2018 NHL Draft, 14 were picked in last month's NHL Draft and three are eligible for 2020 in Montreal.

Canada lost to eventual champion Finland in the quarterfinals on Jan. 2 in Vancouver. London Knights coach Dale Hunter coaches the team this year and the 2020 World Junior Hockey Championship will be in Czech Republic starting on Boxing Day.