Highly-touted 2020 NHL Draft prospect Alexis Lafreniere will be one of two returning players at next week's Canadian national junior hockey team summer development camp for the annual World Junior Summer Showcase.

Thirty-eight players will be at the camp, which runs July 27 to Aug. 4 in Plymouth, Mich. The camp includes two games against the United States and one each against Finland and Sweden. TSN's coverage begins on Wednesday, July 31 with live coverage of three of Canada's games.

Defencemen Noah Dobson, Jared McIsaac and Ty Smith and forward Barrett Hayton are returning players invited, but unable to participate. Forward Joe Veleno joins Lafreniere as the only two returning players in attendance.

Of the 38 players at camp, 26 were selected at the 2018 NHL Draft, 14 were picked in last month's NHL Draft and three are eligible for 2020 in Montreal.

Canada lost to eventual champion Finland in the quarterfinals on Jan. 2 in Vancouver. London Knights coach Dale Hunter coaches the team this year and the 2020 World Junior Hockey Championship will be in Czech Republic starting on Boxing Day.

 

World Junior Summer Showcase Roster

 
Name Team S/C Age Ht. Wt. NHL Draft
Goaltenders            
Colten Ellis Rimouski (QMJHL) L 18 6’1” 188 STL 2019
Zachary Émond R-Noranda (QMJHL) L 19 6’4” 168 SJS 2018
Alexis Gravel Halifax (QMJHL) R 19 6’3” 219 CHI 2018
Hunter Jones Peterborough (OHL) L 18 6’4” 194 MIN 2019
Olivier Rodrigue Drummondville (QMJHL) L 19 6’1” 164 EDM 2018
Defence            
Calen Addison Lethbridge (WHL) R 19 5’10” 180 PIT 2018
Kevin Bahl Ottawa (OHL) L 19 6’6” 236 ARI 2018
Justin Barron Halifax (QMJHL) R 18 6’2” 187 2020
Jacob Bernard-Docker North Dakota (NCHC) R 19 6’0” 185 OTT 2018
Bowen Byram Vancouver (WHL) L 18 6’1” 192 COL 2019
Declan Chisholm Peterborough (OHL) L 19 6’1” 188 WPG 2018
Peter Diliberatore Quinnipiac (ECAC) L 19 6’0” 170 VGK 2018
Thomas Harley Mississauga (OHL) L 18 6’3” 183 DAL 2019
Braden Schneider Brandon (WHL) R 18 6’2” 210 2020
Jonny Tychnonick North Dakota (NCHC) L 19 5’10” 177 OTT 2018
Jett Woo Calgary (WHL) R 19 6’0” 203 VAN 2018
Forwards            
Luka Burzan Brandon (WHL) L 19 6’1” 190 COL 2019
Kirby Dach Saskatoon (WHL) R 18 6’4” 195 CHI 2019
Riley Damiani Kitchener (OHL) R 19 5’10” 173 DAL 2018
Aidan Dudas Owen Sound (OHL) R 19 5’8” 185 LAK 2018
Carson Focht Calgary (WHL) L 19 6’0” 177 VAN 2019
Nolan Foote Kelowna (WHL) L 18 6’3” 188 TBL 2019
Gabriel Fortier B-Comeau (QMJHL) L 19 5’10” 172 TBL 2018
Liam Foudy London (OHL) L 19 6’1” 182 CBJ 2018
Benoît-Olivier Groulx Halifax (QMJHL) L 19 6’2” 194 ANA 2018
Mathias Laferrière Cape Breton (QMJHL) R 19 6’2” 181 STL 2018
Alexis Lafrenière Rimouski (QMJHL) L 17 6’1” 192 2020
Raphaël Lavoie Halifax (QMJHL) R 18 6’4” 198 EDM 2019
Jack McBain Boston College (HE) L 19 6’4” 205 MIN 2018
Connor McMichael London (OHL) L 18 6’0” 170 WSH 2019
Allan McShane Oshawa (OHL) L 19 5’11” 188 MTL 2018
Alex Newhook Victoria (BCHL) L 18 5’11” 190 COL 2019
Serron Noel Oshawa (OHL) R 19 6’5” 215 FLA 2018
Jamieson Rees Sarnia (OHL) L 18 5’10” 171 CAR 2019
Ryan Suzuki Barrie (OHL) L 18 6’0” 170 CAR 2019
Akil Thomas Niagara (OHL) R 19 6’0” 180 LAK 2018
Philip Tomasino Niagara (OHL) R 18 6’0” 180 NSH 2019
Joe Veleno Drummondville (QMJHL) L 19 6’1” 191 DET 2018
Unable to participate            
Dylan Cozens (F) Lethbridge (WHL) R 18 6’3” 185 BUF 2019
Ty Dellandrea (F) Flint (OHL) R 19 6’1” 190 DAL 2018
Noah Dobson (D) R-Noranda (QMJHL) R 19 6’3” 185 NYI 2018
Cole Fonstad (F) Prince Albert (WHL) L 19 5’10” 165 MTL 2018
Barrett Hayton (F) S. Ste. Marie (OHL) L 18 6’1” 191 ARI 2018
Peyton Krebs (F) Winnipeg (WHL) L 18 5’11” 180 VGK 2019
Jared McIsaac (D) Halifax (QMJHL) L 19 6’1” 191 DET 2018
Ty Smith (D) Spokane (WHL) L 19 5’11” 177 NJD 2018
 

 