14m ago
Lafreniere highlights WJ development roster ahead of summer showcase
Highly-touted 2020 NHL Draft prospect Alexis Lafreniere will be one of two returning players at next week's Canadian national junior hockey team summer development camp for the annual World Junior Summer Showcase.
TSN.ca Staff
Woo rehabbing LBI, hopes to be ready for World Junior summer showcase
Highly-touted 2020 NHL Draft prospect Alexis Lafreniere will be one of two returning players at next week's Canadian national junior hockey team summer development camp for the annual World Junior Summer Showcase.
Thirty-eight players will be at the camp, which runs July 27 to Aug. 4 in Plymouth, Mich. The camp includes two games against the United States and one each against Finland and Sweden. TSN's coverage begins on Wednesday, July 31 with live coverage of three of Canada's games.
Defencemen Noah Dobson, Jared McIsaac and Ty Smith and forward Barrett Hayton are returning players invited, but unable to participate. Forward Joe Veleno joins Lafreniere as the only two returning players in attendance.
Of the 38 players at camp, 26 were selected at the 2018 NHL Draft, 14 were picked in last month's NHL Draft and three are eligible for 2020 in Montreal.
Canada lost to eventual champion Finland in the quarterfinals on Jan. 2 in Vancouver. London Knights coach Dale Hunter coaches the team this year and the 2020 World Junior Hockey Championship will be in Czech Republic starting on Boxing Day.
World Junior Summer Showcase Roster
|Name
|Team
|S/C
|Age
|Ht.
|Wt.
|NHL Draft
|Goaltenders
|Colten Ellis
|Rimouski (QMJHL)
|L
|18
|6’1”
|188
|STL 2019
|Zachary Émond
|R-Noranda (QMJHL)
|L
|19
|6’4”
|168
|SJS 2018
|Alexis Gravel
|Halifax (QMJHL)
|R
|19
|6’3”
|219
|CHI 2018
|Hunter Jones
|Peterborough (OHL)
|L
|18
|6’4”
|194
|MIN 2019
|Olivier Rodrigue
|Drummondville (QMJHL)
|L
|19
|6’1”
|164
|EDM 2018
|Defence
|Calen Addison
|Lethbridge (WHL)
|R
|19
|5’10”
|180
|PIT 2018
|Kevin Bahl
|Ottawa (OHL)
|L
|19
|6’6”
|236
|ARI 2018
|Justin Barron
|Halifax (QMJHL)
|R
|18
|6’2”
|187
|2020
|Jacob Bernard-Docker
|North Dakota (NCHC)
|R
|19
|6’0”
|185
|OTT 2018
|Bowen Byram
|Vancouver (WHL)
|L
|18
|6’1”
|192
|COL 2019
|Declan Chisholm
|Peterborough (OHL)
|L
|19
|6’1”
|188
|WPG 2018
|Peter Diliberatore
|Quinnipiac (ECAC)
|L
|19
|6’0”
|170
|VGK 2018
|Thomas Harley
|Mississauga (OHL)
|L
|18
|6’3”
|183
|DAL 2019
|Braden Schneider
|Brandon (WHL)
|R
|18
|6’2”
|210
|2020
|Jonny Tychnonick
|North Dakota (NCHC)
|L
|19
|5’10”
|177
|OTT 2018
|Jett Woo
|Calgary (WHL)
|R
|19
|6’0”
|203
|VAN 2018
|Forwards
|Luka Burzan
|Brandon (WHL)
|L
|19
|6’1”
|190
|COL 2019
|Kirby Dach
|Saskatoon (WHL)
|R
|18
|6’4”
|195
|CHI 2019
|Riley Damiani
|Kitchener (OHL)
|R
|19
|5’10”
|173
|DAL 2018
|Aidan Dudas
|Owen Sound (OHL)
|R
|19
|5’8”
|185
|LAK 2018
|Carson Focht
|Calgary (WHL)
|L
|19
|6’0”
|177
|VAN 2019
|Nolan Foote
|Kelowna (WHL)
|L
|18
|6’3”
|188
|TBL 2019
|Gabriel Fortier
|B-Comeau (QMJHL)
|L
|19
|5’10”
|172
|TBL 2018
|Liam Foudy
|London (OHL)
|L
|19
|6’1”
|182
|CBJ 2018
|Benoît-Olivier Groulx
|Halifax (QMJHL)
|L
|19
|6’2”
|194
|ANA 2018
|Mathias Laferrière
|Cape Breton (QMJHL)
|R
|19
|6’2”
|181
|STL 2018
|Alexis Lafrenière
|Rimouski (QMJHL)
|L
|17
|6’1”
|192
|2020
|Raphaël Lavoie
|Halifax (QMJHL)
|R
|18
|6’4”
|198
|EDM 2019
|Jack McBain
|Boston College (HE)
|L
|19
|6’4”
|205
|MIN 2018
|Connor McMichael
|London (OHL)
|L
|18
|6’0”
|170
|WSH 2019
|Allan McShane
|Oshawa (OHL)
|L
|19
|5’11”
|188
|MTL 2018
|Alex Newhook
|Victoria (BCHL)
|L
|18
|5’11”
|190
|COL 2019
|Serron Noel
|Oshawa (OHL)
|R
|19
|6’5”
|215
|FLA 2018
|Jamieson Rees
|Sarnia (OHL)
|L
|18
|5’10”
|171
|CAR 2019
|Ryan Suzuki
|Barrie (OHL)
|L
|18
|6’0”
|170
|CAR 2019
|Akil Thomas
|Niagara (OHL)
|R
|19
|6’0”
|180
|LAK 2018
|Philip Tomasino
|Niagara (OHL)
|R
|18
|6’0”
|180
|NSH 2019
|Joe Veleno
|Drummondville (QMJHL)
|L
|19
|6’1”
|191
|DET 2018
|Unable to participate
|Dylan Cozens (F)
|Lethbridge (WHL)
|R
|18
|6’3”
|185
|BUF 2019
|Ty Dellandrea (F)
|Flint (OHL)
|R
|19
|6’1”
|190
|DAL 2018
|Noah Dobson (D)
|R-Noranda (QMJHL)
|R
|19
|6’3”
|185
|NYI 2018
|Cole Fonstad (F)
|Prince Albert (WHL)
|L
|19
|5’10”
|165
|MTL 2018
|Barrett Hayton (F)
|S. Ste. Marie (OHL)
|L
|18
|6’1”
|191
|ARI 2018
|Peyton Krebs (F)
|Winnipeg (WHL)
|L
|18
|5’11”
|180
|VGK 2019
|Jared McIsaac (D)
|Halifax (QMJHL)
|L
|19
|6’1”
|191
|DET 2018
|Ty Smith (D)
|Spokane (WHL)
|L
|19
|5’11”
|177
|NJD 2018