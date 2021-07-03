Left back Ali Adnan and the Vancouver Whitecaps have agreed to a mutual contract termination, it was announced Saturday.

The 27-year-old made 53 appearances across all competitions after joining the Whitecaps on loan from Serie A side Udinese in March 2019, recording three goals and 10 assists.

“We have a lot of respect for Ali and are thankful for his time at our club,” said Whitecaps FC CEO and sporting director Axel Schuster in a news release. “Unfortunately, we found ourselves in a circumstance related to his visa that was out of all of our control. Following a number of discussion, we’ve agreed to go in different directions and wish Ali all the best in the future.”

“I am thankful to Axel, Greg (Anderson) and Marc (Dos Santos) for working together on a solution in a very difficult situation regarding my US visa status, which was complicated further by COVID-19 travel restrictions,” said Adnan in the same release. “I am also very grateful for all the support from the Whitecaps fans, my teammates and everyone at the club for two memorable seasons. I will forever be a fan of this club and Vancouver will always have a special place in my heart.”

The Whitecaps sit last in the Western Conference at 2-2-6.