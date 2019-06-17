How much will Karlsson sign for this summer?

It appears Erik Karlsson is extending his stay in the Bay area.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, all signs are pointing to Karlsson signing an extension with the San Jose Sharks.

All signs are pointing to Erik Karlsson returning to SJ and re-signing with the Sharks, which would take the most prominent name off the 2019 UFA board. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) June 17, 2019

Karlsson was limited to just 53 games with the Sharks this season due to a groin injury, which he underwent surgery on last month. He scored three goals and posted 45 points while averaging 24:29 of ice time per game, his lowest mark since 2010-11. In the postseason, he scored two goals and posted 16 points in 19 games.

The 29-year-old was acquired from the Ottawa Senators in September for Chris Tierney and Rudolfs Balcers, Dylan DeMelo, Joshua Norris, and a first-round pick and a second-round pick. The Senators will also receive a an additional second-round pick should Karlsson re-sign with the Sharks.

Karlsson, who is ranked No. 2 on TSN's Free Agent Frenzy Top 30 list, is coming off a seven-year, $45.5 million contract signed with the Senators in 2012.

The Swedish defenceman was selected in the first round (15th overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft. He has won the Norris Trophy twice in his career (2012, 2015) as the league’s best defenceman and has been an NHL All-Star six-times.

In 680 career NHL games, Karlsson has scored 129 goals and posted 563 points.