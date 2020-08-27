All signs point to possible postponement of Thursday's games

Is it too little too late for the NHL?

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, all signs are pointing to a possible postponement of Thursday night's Stanley Cup playoff games.

"All signs pointing to possible postponement tonight," LeBrun tweeted. "Source says that’s the likely outcome. But still not fully decided. Lots of conversations among players today."

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger adds that the players and teams involved are acknowledging there won't be games, but the official announcement to postpone is up to the NHL and NHL Players' Association.

The Hockey Diversity Alliance announced earlier on Thursday that the group formally asked the league to postpone all of the day's playoff games.

"We the @TheOfficialHDA have formally requested the @NHL to suspend all playoff games today," tweeted HDA co-founder and San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane on Thursday. "We strongly feel this sends a clear message that human rights take priority over sports."

LeBrun reports that more than 100 players in the bubble took part in a call with Kane and co-founder Matt Dumba on Thursday afternoon.

The Hockey Diversity Alliance, a group comprised of nine current and former NHL players of colour, criticized the league for going ahead with games on Wednesday night while every NBA playoff game, plus three in Major League Baseball and others in Major League Soccer and the WNBA, were postponed.

Dreger reported Thursday morning that the NHL was "unlikely to change its position unless driven by the players."

Reached Wednesday night before Tampa Bay-Boston began and after the NBA's decision, deputy commissioner Bill Daly said postponing games was not currently being contemplated. Daly added, “Obviously, we will see if the players feel differently and will respond appropriately and as necessary."

Thursday's playoff schedule includes Games 3 between the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders and the Vegas Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks.

More to follow.