Bundesliga side Bayern Munich returned to training earlier this month in Germany as they await the possible resumption of the 2019-20 season.



When the league was paused on March 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bayern held a four-point advantage at the top of the table over second place side Borussia Dortmund.



Canadian Alphonso Davies is one of the Munich players that has returned to the field to get ready and he says that the team has made alterations to the way they practice to ensure the health and safety of the players.



In the morning we start training around 10, 10:15, individual groups, six or seven people,” Davies told the media on Monday. “We do our assignments that they assign us on the field, obviously we don’t high-five each other or fist bump each other, we try to keep a safe distance.”



The 19-year-old says that while the players are back on the field in small groups, they are still adhering to social distancing rules when they leave the facility.



"We get the training done, we go home and shower and then we stay home,” said Davies. “If you want to go outside, obviously you have the right to go outside, but we all know we have to be cautious of the situation, so we take cautious steps being outside around a large group of people.”



According to Davies, Bayern’s practice time has been more about endurance and getting their legs back in game shape.



"As of now, we don’t really do set pieces, we’re just getting back our touches, getting back our energy and fitness, some passing, some shooting, some running,” said Davies. “It keeps us in shape, it keeps us ready for when they say if we’re going to play or not. As of now, we’re just trying to keep fit.”

