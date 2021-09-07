If Canada is to pick up its first win of the third stage of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying on Wednesday night against El Salvador in Toronto, it appears it will be doing so without the services of its star man.

Alphonso Davies is not on the field for #CMNT training at BMO Field this afternoon. @TSN_Sports @TSNSoccer — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) September 7, 2021

Alphonso Davies was absent from training at BMO Field on Tuesday afternoon amid reports from Europe that he has been released to Bayern Munich so he can return to Germany for an MRI on his knee after an apparent injury.

Davies, 20, exited Canada's 1-1 draw on Sunday evening with the United States with 15 minutes left in the match with evident discomfort in his knee. Prior to leaving, he set up Cyle Larin's 62nd-minute equalizer. Canada also drew 1-1 with Honduras on Matchday 1 last week in Toronto.

Now in his fourth season with the Bundesliga champions, Davies underwent surgery on his ankle in the summer that ruled him out of the Gold Cup.

After Wednesday night's match, Canada is next in action on October 7 with a trip to take on El Tri in Mexico City.