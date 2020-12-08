TORONTO — Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Bayern Munich left back Alphonso Davies are co-winners of the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada's athlete of the year.

It is the third tie in the 82-year history of the award, presented annually by the Toronto Star.

Media members across the country voted on the award Tuesday. Duvernay-Tardif and Davies each received 18 votes with one vote going to one of the other finalists — soccer players Christine Sinclair and Kadeisha Buchanan and Denver Nuggets basketball star Jamal Murray.

This year has been a rollercoaster and I’m very happy to be able to share the Lou Marsh with another deserving winner @LaurentDTardif. It hasn’t been an easy year for many Canadians & we hope we were able to bring some happiness to you with our accomplishments this year 🙌🏾#AD19⚡️ — Alphonso Davies (@AlphonsoDavies) December 8, 2020

Humbled to win the Lou Marsh Award with @AlphonsoDavies one of the greatest athletes Canada has ever produced. pic.twitter.com/akoDMl5mG4 — Laurent D. Tardif (@LaurentDTardif) December 8, 2020

The most recent tie was in 1983 with wheelchair athlete Rick Hansen and hockey star Wayne Gretzky.

"This year has been a rollercoaster and I’m very happy to be able to share the Lou Marsh with another deserving winner @LaurentDTardif," Davies said in a tweet. "It hasn’t been an easy year for many Canadians and we hope we were able to bring some happiness to you with our accomplishments this year."

Duvernay-Tardif, a McGill University medical school graduate, won the Super Bowl as a starter with the Chiefs before becoming the first NFL player to opt out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A native of Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que., Duvernay-Tardif chose to volunteer in a long-term care facility in his home province at the height of the pandemic's first wave.

The 29-year-old Duvernay-Tardif was one of five athletes recognized as "Sportsperson of the Year: The Activist Athlete" by Sports Illustrated on Sunday.

"Humbled to win the Lou Marsh Award with @AlphonsoDavies, one of the greatest athletes Canada has ever produced," Duvernay-Tardif posted on Twitter.

The 20-year-old Davies became the first Canadian to win a Champions League men's title.

In June, Davies was named Bundesliga rookie of the year in voting by fans, clubs and the media. Kicker magazine, a German sports magazine that focuses mainly on football, included him in its Bundesliga team of the season.

Last week, ESPN ranked Davies as the second-best left fullback in the world, behind Liverpool's Andy Robertson.

Davies was named the top Canadian male soccer player for 2020 last week.