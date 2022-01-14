Canada Soccer confirmed the expected on Friday afternoon, announcing that Alphonso Davies will miss the team's three matches in the upcoming CONCACAF World Cup qualifying window.

The news comes on the heels of Bayern Munich announcing earlier in the day that mild myocarditis had been detected in the 21-year-old Davies following a bout with COVID-19.

Nick Huoseh, Davies's agent, tells TSN Senior Correspondent Rick Westhead that he spoke to the Edmonton native after his MRI revealed myocarditis.

Huoseh says that Davies feels fine and received his booster last month. Davies is expected to be out of action for at least four weeks, but Huoseh notes that another of his clients, Toronto FC and Canada forward Ayo Akinola, was out of action for 10 weeks with myocarditis.

"His biggest worry is being bored," Huoseh said of Davies.

Bayern doctors intend for Davies to undergo weekly MRIs to monitor any myocarditis-related swelling.

Canada manager John Herdman tells TSN's Matt Scianitti that the team understands it could be weeks or even months before Davies is back to full training, but Herdman says that Davies's health is the top priority.

Canada, currently atop CONCACAF qualifying on 14 points, visits Honduras on Jan. 27, before returning to Canada to host the United States at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton and finally travelling to El Salvador on Feb. 2.

The top three teams in the CONCACAF "Hexagon" will automatically qualify for this fall's 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The fourth-placed team will enter into a sudden-death playoff against a team from the Oceania Football Confederation for a final berth.

- With files from Rick Westhead and Matt Scianitti