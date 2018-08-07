3 Downs: Who's responsible for how bad the Als were in Week 8?

The problems continue for the Montreal Alouettes.

Defensive end John Bowman could miss six weeks after incurring a partially torn bicep, and quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. will be out two to six weeks with a foot injury, according to Didier Orméjuste of RDS.

Both injuries occured in the team's loss last week to the Tiger-Cats.

More on John Bowman’s torn bicep: #AlsMTL head coach Mike Sherman showed his players a video of Bowman playing after he learned he had partially torn his bicep. Bowman fell trying to pursue Hamilton’s QB. Bowman crawled to try and finish his tackle. Wow. #CFL — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) August 7, 2018

On Vernon Adams Jr’s foot injury: Apparently suffered sometime late in loss to Hamilton. Adams apparently didn’t know his foot was injured until he was assessed after the game. Adams joins Matthew Shiltz and Jeff Mathews on #AlsMTL injured list #CFL — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) August 7, 2018

In five games so far this season, Bowman has 13 defensive tackles and one sack. He has spent the last 13 seasons in Montreal.

Adams has 220 passing yards and one interception in two games (one start) so far this season. He did not practice Tuesday.

The Alouettes also added defensive back Greg Henderson to the practice roster and released receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El and defensive back Greg Ducre.

The Als (1-6) are coming off a 50-11 drubbing at the hands of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats that saw Johnny Manziel throw four interceptions in his first regular-season start.

They will face off against the division-leading Ottawa Redblacks (4-3) in Week 9.