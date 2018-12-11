The Montreal Alouettes announced Tuesday they have signed left tackle Tony Washington to a two-year contract.

“Tony is one of the best offensive tackles in the CFL and he did a tremendous job to stabilize our offensive line upon his arrival last season,” Alouettes GM Kavis Reed said in a team release.

Washington was acquired from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, alongside quarterback Johnny Manziel, in July. The 32-year-old is entering his ninth season in the CFL and has started 103 games.

“His valuable experience, his Grey Cup victories and his positive attitude all represent great assets for our offence and our team,” Reed continued.

Washington has also played for the Calgary Stampeders, Toronto Argonauts, Edmonton Eskimos, and Hamilton Tiger-Cats, having won the Grey Cup with the Argos and Eskimos.