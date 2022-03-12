The Dallas Cowboys have traded wide receiver Amari Cooper and a sixth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a 2022 fifth and sixth-round draft choice, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Trade is now officially agreed to, per source: Browns get WR Amari Cooper and a 6th, Cowboys get a 5th and 6th. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2022

Cooper, 27, is due $20 million in fully guaranteed money on March 20 and was likely to be released by the Cowboys if a trade was not negotiated.

The Miami, Fla., native had 68 receptions with 865 receiving yards and eight touchdowns last season.

Cooper has 517 receptions with 7,076 receiving yards and 46 touchdowns in his 108-game career split between the Raiders and the Cowboys.