55m ago
AHL indefinite suspension will not be lifted before May
The American Hockey League says the indefinite suspension currently in place will not be lifted before May. The league announced the new timeline on Monday.
TSN.ca Staff
The American Hockey League says the indefinite suspension currently in place will not be lifted before May.
The league announced the revised timeline on Monday and is recommending that teams facilitate the return of AHL players to their primary residences.
The AHL suspended its season Thursday and has followed the NHL and various professional sports leagues around the world in pausing their seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.